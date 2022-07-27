Lizzo Stops to Smell the Roses in the Giant Congratulatory Bouquet Harry Styles Sent Her

Lizzo and Harry Styles perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Lizzo has a lot to celebrate lately, and she’s got some good company at her party. On Tuesday (July 26), the singer showed off a massive, colorful bouquet of flower sent to her by fellow pop star Harry Styles in celebration of her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “About Damn Time.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Harry Styles Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news

“Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” Lizzo wrote alongside a TikTok clip in which she thanks Harry and stops to smell the roses after “Damn” replaced his single, “As It Was,” atop the Hot 100 chart.

It’s just the latest friendship goals moment between the two pals, coming four months after Styles invited Lizzo out to join him for his Coachella set, during which they wore matching pink and red Gucci coats for runs through Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic “I Will Survive” and the 2011 One Direction smash “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Lizzo pulled back the curtain on how the chorus of the song from her Special album came togethering in response to a comment from Billboard‘s TikTok account. In the clip, Lizzo is in the vocal booth as the chorus for the chart-topper finally falls into place. “We literally had 50 versions of this damn song i thought we’d never finish it,” Lizzo wrote in the caption with a distressed face emoji. “BUT IT WAS WORTH IT!!!”

As she sings “Turn up the music, let’s celebrate/ I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be OK/ OK, OK, all right/ It’s about damn time,” the person behind the camera starts freaking out, shrieking, “We did it! We f—in’ did it, bi—!” while another person in the studio excitedly declares, “That’s so cool. So cool!” Her determination to get the song’s hook just right clearly paid off, with “About Damn Time” ascending to the top of the Hot 100 for the chart dated July 30 and earning the star her second career No. 1 hit following “Truth Hurts” in 2019. (“We got the #1 song in the country YALL,” she wrote to share the news with her nearly 13 million followers.)

Check out the TikTok below.