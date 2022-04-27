Lizzo Celebrates Her Birthday by Bursting Out of a Giant Cake: Watch

Happy birthday, Lizzo! On Wednesday (April 27), the singer celebrated her 34th trip around the sun with a pair of adorably festive posts on social media.

In the first video, the pop sensation jumps out of a flowery, tiered cake, channeling Marilyn Monroe in a pink bouffant wig, matching opera gloves and silver accessories. “ITS MY BDAY!!!! And this year I wanna give YOU a gift,” she wrote alongside the post. “Pre-save my album ‘Special’ and you’ve got a 2 day head-start on getting tickets for my tour! I love you ALL…Shake that a– and take a shot for me baby!”

The clip also includes a snippet of a song that features the lyrics, “Is it your birthday, girl?/ ‘Cause you lookin’ like a present/ Is it your birthday, girl?/ Let’s celebrate it/ Is it your birthday, girl?/ Make a wish, 11:11/ Is it your birthday, girl?/ Let’s celebrate it.” The post doesn’t indicate whether the tune is a sneak preview of a yet-to-be-released song from Lizzo’s upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released July 15 via Nice Life/Atlantic Records and contains the appropriately titled lead single “About Damn Time.”

The second carousel of pictures features the singer serving all kinds of cake as she poses seductively in the aftermath of the sparkly surprise, and even attempts to blow out one of the long, gold candles.

“I don’t need no cards.. I don’t need no gifts… just world peace… and for people to be kinder to themselves….. (AND FOR EVERYONE TO STREAM ‘ABOUT DAMN TIME’ AT LEAST TWICE),” she captioned the series of photos, adding, “Here’s to another incredible year! Taurus season has officially begun!”

Last weekend, Lizzo joined pal Harry Styles for a surprise appearance during his Coachella headlining set for a duet of Gloria Gaynor‘s classic “I Will Survive” as well as One Direction‘s “What Makes You Beautiful.” Meanwhile, her Special tour kicks off this September with support from Latto.

Check out Lizzo’s birthday posts to herself below.