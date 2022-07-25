Lizzo Tops the Hot 100, Celebrates ‘About Damn Time’ Being ‘The #1 Song in the Country YALL’

On Monday (July 25), Lizzo earned her second No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with “About Damn Time” after the funky single enjoyed a boost from the release of Special, its parent album.

Lizzo quickly took to social media to celebrate her latest achievement. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL,” the Grammy winner captioned a screenshot of this week’s Hot 100 top 10. SZA, who is no stranger to the upper regions of the Hot 100 herself, took to Instagram Stories to congratulate Lizzo. “She did it!! I knew she would!! Gang,” the “Good Days” singer wrote. In a comment on Lizzo’s Instagram post about the song’s success, SZA added: “Praise God!! You deserve!!!! Let’s gooooo.”

“About Damn Time” marks Lizzo’s second appearance at the summit of the Hot 100. The singer first hit the top spot in 2019 with “Truth Hurts,” which spent seven weeks in the pole position. Since her mainstream breakthrough, Lizzo has racked up two other top 10 hits: “Good as Hell” (No. 3) and the Cardi B-assisted “Rumors” (No. 4). “About Damn Time” also makes Lizzo the first woman to top the Hot 100 as a lead artist this year.

This week was a big one for Lizzo, as her Special album opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Her highest-charting full-length project to date, Special is also the highest-charting album released by a female artist in 2022. Special is the follow-up to 2019’s Cuz I Love You which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and won three Grammy Awards, including best urban contemporary album.

Check out Lizzo’s celebrations here: