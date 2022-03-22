Lizzo Busts Out Modern Classics In ‘80s vs Today’ Song Challenge on ‘Corden’: Watch

Lizzo attends the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

It’s the age-old question: which pop songs hit harder, the sublime numbers from the ‘80s or the next-level productions of today.

Yes, it’s a tough nut to crack, an academic argument. Though Lizzo was happy to put it to the test when she stopped by CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“The 1980s, nothing comes close. Nothing comes remotely close,” Corden said at the top. “The best dance party bangers of all time.”

Enter, Lizzo. The “Juice” singer has some questions. “You know who get people out of their seats? Me!”

The challenge was on, as Lizzo mocked the host with her very best London accent, before launching into a cover of Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.” Then Corden strutted his stuff with a cover of Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round”.

Corden went next with Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Lizzo responded with BTS’ “Butter,” and the house came down with a rousing all-in rendition of Lizzo’s “Juice.”

Everyone’s a winner.