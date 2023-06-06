Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announces Debut Solo Single ‘DSL’

Leigh-Anne is coming. On Monday, Leigh-Anne Pinnock — a member of the Brit Award-winning girl group Little Mix — tweeted the hashtag “#LeighAnneIsComing” with a message encouraging fans to join her Discord. On Tuesday (June 6), fans finally got some clarity.

After wiping her Instagram profile, Leigh-Anne posted a 26-second snippet of her forthcoming debut solo single “DSL.” In the video, Leigh-Anne dons an iridescent bodysuit as she struts through the shadows to the soundtrack of the U.K. garage-inflected snippet.

This “DSL” snippet is the first piece of concrete information regarding the release of solo music from any of the Little Mix ladies who stayed in the group after the departure of Jesy Nelson. “Guys, I’m screaming,” Leigh-Anne wrote on Twitter shortly after launching the snippet. “Can’t believe it’s happening!”

Since Little Mix began their hiatus, Leigh-Anne has been making strides across the entertainment industry. In February of last year, she signed a solo deal with Warner Records and partnered with TaP Music for representation across media. The following month, Leigh-Anne won documentary of the year at the Visionary Honours Awards for her eye-opening Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power film. More recently, in March of this year, Leigh-Anne partnered with Audible UK to narrate The Little Mermaid.

Musically, Leigh-Anne has been angling herself toward R&B, with several lauded covers including renditions of SWV‘s “Weak,” Dionne Warwick‘s “I Say A Little Prayer,” and Coco Jones‘ “ICU.” Little is known regarding the sound and title of Leigh-Anne’s solo debut beyond the snippet and acronymic title, but more news is certainly on the way.

As a member of Little Mix, Leigh-Anne has earned a pair of top 10 titles on the Billboard 200 albums chart, including 2013’s DNA (No. 4) and 2014’s Salute (No. 6). The X Factor-bred vocal group has also reached as high as No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100 with 2015’s “Black Magic.”