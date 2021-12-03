Little Mix Announce ‘Break’ to Work on Other Projects, Promise That Group Is ‘Forever’

Little Mix are taking a lil break. The British R&B trio announced on Thursday (Dec. 2) that after a decade together they are taking a powder after their upcoming 2022 Confetti tour, but they promise that this is not the last you’ll hear from them.

Explore Explore Little Mix See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour!,” members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards said in a statement about their upcoming dates, slated to kick off on April 9 in Belfast. “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”

The trio — whose former fourth member, Jesy Nelson, left the band last year — released the greatest hits collection Between Us last month as a follow up to last November’s Confetti album. “We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.”

To be clear, though, they re-affirmed that they are not splitting up — “Little Mix are here to stay” — and that they have plans for more unspecified music and performances in the future. “We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

The group burst on the scene in 2011 after winning the British version of The X Factor and scored a series of UK hits with songs including “Cannonball,” “Wings,” “Black Magic” and Shout Out to My Ex; their studio albums include DNA (2012), Salute (2013), Get Weird (2015), Glory Days (2016), LM5 (2018) and Confetti (2020). They scored their fifth No. 1 UK single in January with the song “Sweet Melody,” but were forced to postpone the Confetti Tour in February due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Pinnock and Edwards both welcomed their first children over this summer.

Check out Little Mix’s hiatus announcement below.

We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever ♥️ See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x https://t.co/i0zSZMdwCE — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 2, 2021