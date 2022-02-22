Lindsay Lohan Joins TikTok, Recreates Iconic ‘Parent Trap’ Scene

Lindsay Lohan is the latest celebrity to join TikTok, and she threw it back to her Parent Trap days for a viral video she shared on Sunday (Feb. 20).

In a selfie style video, the actress is seen mouthing along to the line her character Annie says in the 1998 film, “Yes, you want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don’t.” At the time of publication, the video has more than two million likes.

Lohan shared her first video earlier this month, announcing to her fans, “Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan! Guess what? Now I’m on TikTok.” The 35-year-old’s account currently has nearly 400,000 followers, and a number of videos already uploaded.

The former child star was just 11 years old in The Parent Trap, where she played twins Hallie and Annie Parker, who meet at summer camp and soon find out that they were separated at birth by their parents, played by Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson.

Besides her new TikTok stardom, it’s been an exciting few years for Lohan. In addition to her recent engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas, the singer released “Lullaby” — her most recent single in collaboration with sister Ali Lohan — as an NFT in March 2021. The song came a year after Lohan stepped back into the music scene by releasing “Back to Me” in April 2020. Her two albums — 2004’s Speak and 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw) — charted at No. 4 and No. 20 on the Billboard 200, respectively.