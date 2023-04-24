Watch Liam Payne Hum Along to This Taylor Swift ‘Red’ Hit

Looks like Liam Payne is a Swiftie!

The former One Direction star went up against Love Island alum Tommy Fury in a Soccer Aid game featuring Payne humming a song and Fury having to guess what it is. The charitable soccer organization shared a clip from the game on Twitter, in which the “Strip That Down” singer is seen humming along to Taylor Swift‘s Red hit, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Fury guesses the track almost immediately, playfully admitting, “I shouldn’t know these songs.”

Payne then replied, “We’re getting a little secret look into you playlist, aren’t we?” After it was posted, the crooner retweeted the video, adding a hand heart emoji.

The pair are set to face off on the pitch at Soccer Aid 2023 on June 11. The UNICEF event advertises itself as “the world’s biggest charity football match,” and raises money for children in need.

In other Payne news, the singer supported his One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson last month at the premiere of the latter’s new documentary All of Those Voices.

“Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience,” he captioned an Instagram post from the event. “My neck hurts from how much Im looking up to you right now you were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind I just extends that respect I have for you.”