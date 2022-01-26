Liam Payne Reveals He Had COVID-19, Reschedules ‘Here’s To The Future’ Show

Liam Payne has postponed his Here’s To The Future virtual showcase, originally scheduled for January 29, due to COVID-19.

The star took to Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 26) to reveal, ‘Unfortunately I had COVID and will not be ready in time to give you the show you all deserve.”

Payne did, however, have some “extra special” news for his fans, announcing that they’ve rescheduled the show for February 12, “just in time for Valentine’s Day.” The tickets from the original show remain valid for the upcoming date.

See Payne’s post here.

The “Strip That Down” singer announced the showcase earlier this month, highlighting up-and-coming stars with performances by Madilyn Bailey, iamnotshane, LYN and Just Stef. “I can’t wait to see you there and perform a few songs myself!” Payne wrote in the announcement post, which you can see here.

Earlier in the week, Payne shared his love of NFTs with fans by announcing a Twitter persona dedicated to the new digital art form.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to start a new Twitter account to just talk about NFTs…I know I get pretty excited about it sometimes,” he tweeted from his official account. “If you’re interested go follow @PaynoEth and come say hello.”

On his @PaynoEth profile, which features a profile photo of an NFT created by artist Doodles, he kicked things off with a welcome message to his fellow fans of all things non-fungible. “WELCOME! This is the start of something new for me which is always exciting. Come with me on this crazy NFT journey as I share more with what’s going on in my world,” he wrote, later adding, “For those wondering about my new display picture, it’s my new @doodles piece that I got last week! So cool, right?!”