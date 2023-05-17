Lewis Capaldi Debuts New Song ‘Heavenly Kind of State of Mind’ for Tiny Desk Concert

Lewis Capaldi took over NPR for his very own Tiny Desk Concert on Wednesday (May 17) ahead of his upcoming album release.

After opening with a special version of “Before You Go” with a full band (“That was OK! It went well!” he opined), the Scottish singer-songwriter joked that he “thought the desk was gonna be bigger” and introduced “Wish You the Best,” the latest single from his forthcoming album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

“Well, I can’t help but notice/ You seem happier than ever now/ And I guess that I should tell you I’m sorry/ It seems I was the problem somehow/ Maybe I only brought you down,” he sang on the heartrending ballad over stark piano.

Bringing his band back to the desk, Capaldi kept the tiny audience in stitches by quipping, “Did Alicia Keys start with a penis joke, or was that just me? What does NPR stand for?” before debuting an the yet-unreleased track “Heavenly Kind of State of Mind.”

The new song found the troubadour dealing in the divine with a new flame as he wailed, “Whether you were heaven sent to save me from above/ Or the only one who doesn’t hate me, that’s enough/ When I need someone to save me from original sin/ You call me like a chorus only angels can sing/ Now I think about you all of the time/ You’re a heavenly kind of state of mind.”

For his closing number, Capaldi chose not something from his pending sophomore album, which drops May 19 via Capitol Records, but the biggest hit of his debut: “Someone You Loved,” which climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019.

Watch Capaldi’s emotive Tiny Desk Concert below: