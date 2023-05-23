Lewis Capaldi Sings Powerful ‘Wish You the Best’ on Night One of ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Finale

There were a lot of high points during Monday night’s (May 22) first night o The Voice‘s season 23 two-episode finale. In addition to The members of Team Kelly, Team Chance, Team Niall and Team Blake laid it all on the line while performing an uptempo tune and a ballad in a bid to make it to Tuesday night’s (May 23) winner’s circle.

And, as always, there were some ringers in the house to inspire the singers, with Alex Newell performing “Independently Owned” from the Broadway musical Shucked and Lewis Capaldi amping up the drama with a moving performance of his new ballad “Wish You the Best.”

Standing alone on a circular stage in a bright spotlight, Capaldi grabbed the mic stand with both hands as he crooned the song’s wistful chorus over a haunting piano figure, “But oh my love/ I wanna say I miss the green in your eyes/ And when I said we could be friends I guess I lied/ I wanna say I wish that you never left/ Oh, but instead I only wish you the best/ I wanna say without you, everything’s wrong/ And you were everything I need all along.”

Capaldi’s “Best” debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart in late April, which gave the Scottish singer/songwriter his fifth U. K. leader on the tally following “Someone You Loved” (from 2019), “Before You Go” (2019), “Forget Me” (2022) and “Pointless” (2023).

The finale marks the end of Blake Shelton’s epic run on the show, with the country star leaving after 12 years and 23 seasons when the confetti falls on Tuesday. To celebrate, the series will host Dolly Parton, previous Voice coaches Usher, Pharrell, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Hudson on the finale, with original coach CeeLo Green and Diplo with Lily Rose performing, along with longtime former judge Adam Levine and Maroon 5, who will play their new single, “Middle Ground.”

Watch Capaldi’s performance of “Wish You the Best” on The Voice below.