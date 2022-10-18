×
Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album ‘Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent’

The Grammy nominee also unveiled his list of 2023 world tour dates.

The king of heartbreak is back. Lewis Capaldi took to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to reveal that his sophomore album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent will be arriving on May 19, 2023.

In addition, the star will be embarking on a global tour, which kicks off on January 14 in Leeds, England, and will stretch across Europe until March 15 in Munich, Germany. On March 30, Capaldi will cross the pond to begin his North American tour in Nashville, Tenn., on March 30. His US dates wrap up on May 11 in Houston, Texas, before he heads off to Australia and New Zealand.

Capaldi revealed on Instagram that he is signing the first 2000 copies of his album that have been pre-ordered.

The announcement comes just a month after Capaldi welcomed his sophomore album’s era with the emotive “Forget Me” and its ironically goofy music video.

Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent is a follow-up to Capaldi’s debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which landed the 26-year-old star his first Grammy nomination for the album’s breakthrough single, “Someone You Loved,” which was up for song of the year at the 2020 ceremony.

The album peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 and spent an impressive 177 weeks total on the chart. “Someone You Loved,” meanwhile, topped the Hot 100 chart for three weeks, and spent 54 weeks total on the chart. Capaldi’s debut album’s second single, “Before You Go,” peaked at No. 9 on the Hot 100 dated September 26, 2020.

