Lewis Capaldi Surprises Audience With Jonas Brothers Encore at Radio City Music Hall

The Scottish pop singer duetted with the siblings for their 2008 hit, "Lovebug."

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi performs live on stage during a concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Feb. 16, 2023 in Berlin. Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi had quite the surprise up his sleeve at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday night (April 6): the Jonas Brothers!

The Scottish crooner let the JoBros to take the stage during his encore, shocking the ecstatic crowd as Joe Jonas joked, “We are Lewis Capaldi, thank you for being here with us tonight.”

“We actually won a contest as Lewis Capaldi’s biggest fans to come up here and play a song for you,” Nick Jonas said, continuing his brother’s bit before launching into the band’s much-loved 2008 single “Lovebug.” After running through the first verse alone, Capaldi finally ran on stage to join the siblings for the rest of the song, singing, “I can’t get your smile out of my mind/ I think about your eyes all of the time/ You’re beautiful but you don’t even try/ Modesty is just so hard to find.”

After the show, the “How I’m Feeling Now” singer posted his own clip of the number taken from the wings of the stage, writing, “I can’t believe I’m now a Jonas brother” and captioning the video, “The bonus bonus jonas.”

The Jonas Brothers crashing Capaldi’s encore came just hours before they released “Waffle House,” the second single off their forthcoming ’70s-inspired studio set The Album. The boys are currently back in New York following their sold-out five-night Broadway residency to serve as musical guests in Studio 8H for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Molly Shannon.

Watch Capaldi jam out to “Lovebug” with Joe, Kevin and Nick below.

