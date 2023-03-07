Lewis Capaldi Tells Fans He’s ‘Absolutely Devastated’ About Postponing Zurich, Milan Shows Due to Illness

Lewis Capaldi told his fans he was gutted about postponing two European shows this week due to illness. “Zurich & Milan, I’m absolutely devastated to be typing this,” the singer wrote in a note. “As lots of you know for the past few nights of tour I’ve been really struggling with my voice, last night in Stockholm I tried my best to sing through the show even with it feeling really uncomfortable because I was desperate not to let any of you down.”

The 26-year-old star said he visited a voice specialist in Sweden who told him that he has bronchitis and that he should get at least three days vocal rest to make sure he doesn’t damage his voice and can continue touring.

“I’m so very sorry to say that means that the shows in Zurich tomorrow night and in Milan the day after will be postponed,” Capaldi continued. “I’ve already checked with the venues free days they can do as well as dates I can make it back over to play these sold out shows that I’ve been buzzing for for so long!” He announced that the Zurich show at the Hallenstadion — which was originally scheduled for Tuesday (March 7) — will take place on June 28 and the Milan show at the Mediolanum Forum — originally scheduled for Wed. (March 8) — will be pushed to May 31; original tickets for the shows will be valid at the make-up dates.

“Hate letting you all down and this is the last thing I want to be writing,” Capaldi concluded. “Going to be doing everything I can with rest and medication to be ready for Barcelona awards.”

Back on Feb. 21, Capaldi got a helping hand from fans after his Tourette’s syndrome affected him mid-song. The moment occurred as the Scottish singer was performing his No. 1 hit “Someone You Loved” for the packed crowd in Frankfurt. In fan-captured footage from the show, Capaldi appeared to be struggling with tics as he sang, “And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes/ I fall into your arms/ I’ll be safe in your sound till I come back around.”

From there, the fans picked up the song’s chorus, singing, “For now, the day bleeds into nightfall/ And you’re not here to get me through it all/ I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug/ I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved” back at him en masse.

Capaldi’s next scheduled tour date is on Friday (March 10) at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain.

See Capaldi’s post about his postponed shows below.