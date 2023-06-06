Lewis Capaldi Apologizes to Fans After Canceling Euro Shows Before Glastonbury Slot: ‘I Need to Take a Moment to Rest’

Lewis Capaldi apologized to fans in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday (June 5) in which he revealed that he’s taking the next two weeks off to spend time at home with his family in the lead-up to the Glastonbury Festival later this month. Capaldi, 26, regretted to inform them that he was canceling upcoming planned shows in Glasgow, Dublin, London and Norway in the coming weeks to “rest and recover.”

“This is a really difficult message and one that hurts me a lot to have to type. But I’m really sorry to say that I’m going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury,” he wrote of the festival that takes place from June 21-25 at Worthy Farm, with Capaldi slated to take the stage on the 24th. “It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of,” he added.

“That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all. I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.”

Capaldi, who has bee touring in support of his Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent album — which just notched a second week atop the U.K. album charts — said he needs to take some time over the next few weeks to be “Lewis from Glasgow for a bit,” and spend time with his family and friends and “do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”

The “Wish You the Best” singer has spoken in the past about the impact of fame on his mental health as well as his struggles with Tourette’s syndrome and panic attacks related to his rapid rise to the top of the charts, which were chronicled in his Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.

The singer lamented the cost to fans who spent money on tickets, travel and hotels to the scotched shows, “which I appreciate more than ever with how difficult things are economically,” he wrote. “So I’m extremely sorry for the impact this will have,” he added. “The fact that you’re willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky.”

Lewis concluded by assuring fans that he’s getting “all the help and support” he needs from his team at this time. “I take none of this for granted and can’t wait to be back doing it again.”

See Capaldi’s note below.