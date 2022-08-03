×
Leona Lewis Welcomes Daughter With Husband Dennis Jauch

The couple announced the birth of Carmel Allegra on Tuesday.

Leona Lewis Dennis Jauch
Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch attend the 25th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on Feb. 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, Calif. Maury Phillips/WireImage

Leona Lewis and husband Dennis Rauch welcomed their first child together last week. The 27-year-old “Bleeding Love” singer announced the good news on Tuesday (Aug. 2) in an Instagram post in which she wrote, “And then there were three 💗Our little Carmel Allegra arrived.”

The post — in which Lewis is seen cradling the baby — revealed that she arrived on July 22; Jauch shared the same pic on his Insta feed Lewis announced her pregnancy back in March, writing, “can’t wait to meet you this summer,” alongside a pic of her baby bump.

Jauch, a choreographer who met Lewis when he worked as her backup dancer on her “The Labrinth” tour in 2010, also posted the photo of his pregnant wife at the time. “Biggest gift I could’ve asked for coming this Summer,” he wrote, adding: “You’re one hot a** Mama.” A number of Lewis’ famous friends offered their congratulations, including Jessie J, Keri Hilson and Calum Scott, among others.

After a decade of dating, the singer married Jauch in 2019, with People magazine reporting at the time that the ceremony took place at Sting and wife Trudie Styler’s Tuscan vineyard south of Florence, Italy in front of nearly 200 guests, including Sugarbabes star Keisha Buchanan and The Voice UK winner Jermaine Jackman, who performed for the couple on their big day. (Lewis was also a winner on a U.K. reality/competition show. She triumphed on The X Factor in 2006.)

Lewis is best known for her epic 2008 ballad “Bleeding Love,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on its way to becoming the best-selling single worldwide that year and topping the charts in more than 30 other countries.

Check out the birth announcement below.

