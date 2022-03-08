Lauren Jauregui Launches Mental Health Podcast ‘Attunement’

Lauren Jauregui unveiled her new mental health podcast exclusively on Patreon on Tuesday (March 8).

Titled Attunement, the series promises to “strengthen care for mind, body and spirit” as inspired by the former Fifth Harmony member’s journey toward peace and clarity as she’s invested in her own mental health.

“I finally started a podcast,” Jauregui shared on social media. “Attunement is an empowering space where love meets through reflection and honesty. For so long, I wanted to embrace the process of my own growth, my path to healing and the connections that guide me.

“Launching a podcast was my way of being able to connect with the most brilliant minds I have encountered throughout my journey here on Earth,” the singer continued. “These conversations thread life moments; where we’ve been, where we’re headed and the in-between. Attunement offers a vision of a new Earth. A life long quest to care for mind, body and spirit. A dais where we can exist as we are and where we allow contrast and nuance to heal us.”

New episodes will drop every Tuesday, starting with the premiere episode, which features the pop star’s in-depth chat on everything from radical self-acceptance to combating white supremacist thinking with Sonya Renee Taylor, an activist, author, poet and founder of The Body Is Not An Apology movement.

In November, Jauregui also released her long-awaited debut solo EP Prelude. The forerunner to her full-length album features singles “Colors,” “Scattered” featuring Vic Mensa and the 6lack-assisted “On Guard.”

Check out Jauregui’s announcement about her podcast below.