Lauren Jauregui Thanks Fans for the Love on Fifth Harmony’s 10th Anniversary: ‘You All Are Magic’

It’s 7/27, and Harmonizers know that July 27, 2012, was the day Fifth Harmony was officially formed on The X Factor.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the girl group that changed her life, Lauren Jauregui took to Twitter to thank the fans that have stayed devoted to 5H both as a group, and as all five members have pursued solo careers.

“Today is such a special day! First & foremost it’s the official 10 year anniversary of Fifth Harmony and the gratitude that I have for each one of these women and the experience of being part of something so special sticks with me to this day,” she tweeted on Wednesday (July 27). “Today, I’m playing @RadioCity in NY with my own music. Such an iconic venue and moment and I know it wouldn’t be possible without Fifth Harmony and the amazing doors it opened for me and the incredible lessons it taught me.”

She continued, “It also happens to be a new moon in Leo and the alignment of all three things is not lost on me. I’m so grateful for my past, present and future. I’m so grateful for such potent grounds for a new fresh beginning at the amalgamation of it all. I feel so blessed to do what I love and I’m so ready for everything to come. Thank you to the #Harmonizers for staying down for us after all these years. You all are magic. Thank you for making our dreams come true together and now individually.”

During their time together, Fifth Harmony became the most successful and definitive girl group of the 2010s, releasing three studio albums and racking up eight singles on the Hot 100 before announcing an indefinite hiatus in March 2018. The group’s most popular hit, the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “Work From Home” served as their sole Top 10 single, peaking at No. 4 in the summer of 2016. Since their split, all five members — Jauregui, Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane, Normani and Ally Brooke — have pursued solo careers to varying degrees of chart success.