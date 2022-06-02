Lance Bass Says Britney Spears Still Has a ‘Wall Around Her’ After End of Conservatorship

Lance Bass has known Britney Spears for nearly 25 years, but despite Brit finally getting free of her long-running, restrictive conservatorship last year, the former *NSYNC members claims he’s still being kept from seeing his old pal.

According to the New York Post‘s “Page Six” gossip column, when asked if he’s been able to get in touch with Brit since the conservatorship ended in Nov. 2021, Bass reportedly said, “not at all.” The singer clarified that he has made attempts to reach out, but according to him, “It’s just, you know, there’s a wall around her. And for some reason, those people don’t want her old friends involved with her life.” A spokesperson for Spears had not returned requests for comment on Bass’ claims at press time.

It’s not the first time Bass has claimed he could not connect with Brit. Back in July 2021, Bass lamented on a podcast that he hadn’t been able to get in touch with Spears for years because the two had been “kept away from each other.”

“I definitely believe in the #FreeBritney movement. I believe that she needs to be away from the dad, she needs to pick her own people to run this conservatorship if she even needs one, especially choosing her own lawyer,” Bass said of the fan-led upswell that advocated for Spears to be released from the conservatorship after more than a decade. “I haven’t spoken to her in years. We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while. But I don’t know exactly what she needs. But I do know that she — to me and what I see — is sane enough to pick her own people.”

And though the new father of twins with husband Michael Turchin said, “I just wish her luck,” Bass added that he was excited that Spears seems to be living the life she wanted with her newfound freedom. “She seems very happy,” he reportedly told the Post. “So I’m happy that she’s happy.”

Just before Britney was officially set free from the conservatorship, Bass learned on Ancestry’s Lies & a Leaf YouTube series that his old friend Spears is actually his sixth cousin once removed. “Look, I wanted to be related to the queen [of England] but now I’m related to the Queen of Pop,” Bass at the time after learning that Spears is his distant kin in the game show-style series in which people answer questions to learn about their ancestry. “That is so crazy, though, because I feel like she’s my little sister,” he said. “And this whole time she’s been my little cousin.”

In May, Spears said she was living her best life since the end of the 13-year conservatorship. The “Circus” singer revealed that she’s “never been more happy in my life,” except for the news of her recent miscarriage. “My spirit feels lighter and I genuinely laugh and smile now and my eyes are hungry for more each day,” she wrote.