Lana Del Rey Announces Limited Run of Fall 2023 U.S. Shows

After criss-crossing the nation this summer playing festival gigs, Lana Del Rey announced a run of fall amphitheater shows on Monday morning (Aug. 21). The 10 gigs are slated to kick off on Sept. 13 at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN before moving on to the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX.

The run will also include shows in Dallas, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Pittsburgh before winding down on Oct. 5 at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. A general onsale for the shows will begin on Friday (Aug. 25) at 10 a.m. local time here.

Del Rey has been on the road supporting her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., which came out in March. Over the weekend, the singer was spotted at producer Jack Antonoff‘s wedding to actress Margaret Qualley in New Jersey. Del Rey joined a list of fellow A-listers at the ceremony, which was also attended by Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne and the bride’s mother, Andie MacDowell, according to People.

Check out the dates for Del Rey’s fall tour below.

Sept. 14 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 21 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 5 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum