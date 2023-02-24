Lana Del Rey’s Father, ‘Accidental Musician’ Rob Grant, Prepping Debut Album, ‘Lost At Sea’

Lana Del Rey isn’t the only one in the family with chops. Her dad, Rob Grant, is getting into the music business this summer when he drops his debut album. “Rob Grant here! And the rumors are true! My new album Lost At Sea is coming out on June 9th,” wrote Grant on Instagram along with an image of the album cover, on which the hale and hearty singer stares out over the ocean as seagulls swarm around him.

Grant also released the collection’s first single, the majestic instrumental piano ballad “Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon,” which was co-produced by Del Rey’s frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff along with Luke Howard. While Lana does not appear on that song — though she reportedly adds vocals to two other songs on the album — the singer makes a smiling cameo in a promo video Grant posted.

According to label Decca Records Grant’s compositions are the work of an admitted amateur with a passion for music. “An accidental recording artist, Grant has never had a lesson on any instrument in his life. No kind of formal musical training at all. He can’t read sheet music. But when he sits down at a piano, something magical happens,” reads a description on the label’s site.

“Notes flow from him and out pours composition after composition. The father of international icon Lana Del Rey, he enlisted an array of talent to contribute to the making of the album.” The collection promises features and writing assistance from his famous daughter, as well as production from Antonoff, Howard, Laura Sisk, and Zach Dawes.

Del Rey’s new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is due out on March 24.

Check out Grant’s album announce and listen to “Setting Sail” below.