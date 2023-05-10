Lana Del Rey Unveils Cinematic ‘Candy Necklace’ Video With Jon Batiste

Lana Del Rey premiered the glamorous grayscale music video for “Candy Necklace” featuring Jon Batiste on Wednesday (May 10).

However, rather than sharing a typical visual, the alt-pop chanteuse uses the nearly 11-minute clip to take her fans behind-the scenes right in the midst of the action. Just as she’s escorted into a moody L.A. estate by the legendary John Waters, the camera cuts to the director explaining, “So Lana? All that was cool. We’re gonna go and reset for a shot on John, his reveal.”

The atmospheric music never stops; instead it draws the track off Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd out to double its length, as Del Rey sings, “You’ve been actin’ pretty reckless/ Dancin’ like the young and restless/ And I’m obsessed with this/ All his candy necklaces” as Batiste accompanies her on the piano.

Later, production captures the “A&W” singer explaining the entire concept of the video, saying, “Why it was all supposed to be behind the scenes was because all these women who, like, changed their name, changed their hair, like me and stuff. It’s like they all fell into these different snakeholes. So the whole point is like, how do you learn from that and not fall into your own thing?”

Del Rey’s latest album bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 upon its release last March and also contains singles like the title track, “A&W” and “The Grants” as well as additional collabs with SYML (“Paris, Texas”), Father John Misty (“Let the Light In”), Bleachers (“Margaret”) and more.

Watch Del Rey and Batiste in the brooding video for “Candy Necklace” below.