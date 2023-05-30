Lana Del Rey Asked the Audience to Help Find Her Vape: Watch

There was no snow on the beach when Lana Del Rey played Brazil. There was, however, a problem with a missing vape.

Lana’s drama was shared with the audience at the MITA Festival, Saturday (May 27) in Rio De Janeiro, her first live performance in more than three years.

As the alternative pop artist and her band kicked into the song “Norman F—ing Rockwell,” she went off-piste with the audible comment: “And also if you see my vape on stage, can you find my vape on stage?”

In a video capturing the moment, Del Rey can be heard chatting with someone up front.

“You did? Where, though? Oh, all the way in the pit?”

She wasn’t going there. “F— it,” she said, accepting defeat.

Del Rey has a habit of losing her vaping device. According to Page Six, she lost her little nicotine buddy during a Portland concert in 2019. In a scene not dissimilar to what played out in Rio, Del Rey paused proceedings to start the search. Cue frustrated swearing — “Where’s my f—ing vape?” — which culminated in Del Rey giving up and moving along with her set.

Lana Del Rey loses her vape on stage 💔 pic.twitter.com/k3MMmX9Ugv — LDR Crave (@LDRCRAVE) May 28, 2023

Forgetfulness aside, Del Rey has a lot to be happy about. Her belated release from 2012, “Say Yes To Heaven,” debuted in the U.K. top 10, and a new edit of “Snow On The Beach,” her collaboration with Taylor Swift, could propel the track into the top 10 when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday.

Billboard’s 2023 Women In Music Visionary dropped a ninth studio album in March, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia.

During her set in Brazil, Del Rey delivered the live debut of numerous songs from her latest LP, including set opener “A&W,” “Candy Necklace,” “The Grants” and the title track. Check out some of her performances from the fest here.



The MITA Festival reportedly marked Del Rey’s first full concert since November 2019. Since then, she’s appeared on such TV programs as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and made an onstage appearance with Bleachers at High Water Festival in 2023.