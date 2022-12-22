Lana Del Rey Gets Last, Biggest Word With Billboard in Ex’s Hometown Promoting Upcoming Album

Lana Del Rey is beloved by millions all around the world. But the new micro-targeted billboard promoting her upcoming Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. album appears to pointedly have an audience of one.

According to screenshots from LDR’s private @honeymoon Instagram, the singer posted an ad for Tunnel in Oklahoma, explaining, “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa,” adding in comments, “It’s personal.” Fans are speculating that the one-off promotion is aimed at her ex-boyfriend, a Tulsa cop she reportedly broke up with in 2020 who used to appear on the popular Live PD series. Fans also noticed that Del Rey made her album announcement and dropped the title track on Dec. 7, her ex’s birthday.

The singer-songwriter surprised fans earlier this month with the announcement of her upcoming ninth album, which shares its name with the title of her new song that was also unveiled. The collection, with featured artists including Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis and SYML, will arrive on March 10.

Antonoff, who previously worked with Del Rey on 2021’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club, is also listed on the cover as a producer, as are Mike Hermosa, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes, who worked on Blue Bannisters, also released in 2021. The title track finds the singer firmly in her element, her voice billowing out like smoke over somber piano and dark strings. “When’s it gonna be my turn?” she sings on the single. “Open me up, tell me you like it/ Love me until I love myself / There’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard.”

See a screenshot of the billboard below.