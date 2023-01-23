Lady Gaga Sends Sweet Note to Madonna: ‘We Love You M’

When Madonna shared a touching message to her fans across her socials, one very special fan put her hand out — Lady Gaga.

The Queen of Pop shared a video in which she thanked fans for their overwhelming “love and support” this past week, during which time tickets for her Celebration Tour moved like hotcakes.

“I don’t take any of this for granted,” Madonna enthuses. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. And I’m so grateful for all of your support. And I can’t wait to put the show together and have a moment with each and every one of you on the stage. To celebrate the last four decades of my journey.”

One of those fans who’ll cheer Madonna on will be Mother Monster herself. Gaga responded to the pop legend’s unscripted piece to camera, “We love you M.”

But wait, there’s more. Friend and collaborator Diplo responded, “U better book me for afterparty.”

Gaga isn’t wrong. Fans bought up 600,000 tickets in one day for Madonna’s retrospective trek. To keep up with demand, 23 concerts were added the 37 dates already announced on both sides of the Atlantic, when 98% of all tickets sold out in a matter of hours, Billboard reports.

The Celebration Tour begins July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and will include performances of music from Madonna’s entire catalog, spanning her 40-year career as the best-selling female touring artist of all time.

For those pop fans with a long memory, Madonna and Gaga reportedly had a frosty, decade-long rivalry.

In a 2019 interview with British Vogue, however, Madonna suggested those rumors of a beef were blown out of proportion because people wanted to believe them.

“People got very excited about [the thought of Lady Gaga and myself as] enemies, when we never were enemies,” she told the title.

The pair were spotted partying together at a Met Gala afterparty in 2015, and in 2019 Gaga came to Madonna’s Oscars party after winning for original song for “Shallow,” even posing for photos together, looking cuddly.

Live Nation is producing The Celebration Tour. Visit www.madonna.com/tour for more.