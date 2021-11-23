Lady Gaga Reacts to 2022 Grammy Nominations With Tony Bennett: ‘I Just Keep Crying’

The Recording Academy released the 2022 Grammy nominations on Tuesday (Nov. 23), and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett‘s collaborative jazz album Love for Sale secured a total of six nods, including album of the year and record of the year for “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

Overcome with emotion at their nominations, Gaga took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message about what it was like to make the album and thanked the Recording Academy for the honors as well as Bennett for being a music partner and loving friend.

“Thank you so much to the @RecordingAcademy for these 6 nominations for Love For Sale. I am stunned and shocked and beyond grateful. I don’t know what to say. I just keep crying and am utterly speechless,” Gaga captioned her post, which featured a photo of her teary-eyed and holding a smiling Bennett. “This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music, and the great Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics.”

She continued, “I’ll never forget today and congratulating Tony on his 6 nominations. I’ll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz – a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history. Thank you to all the Grammy voters for recognizing me and Tony’s dedication to jazz music and for also recognizing it in major categories where this music is often not nominated.”

Gaga ended her touching post by revealing that Love for Sale was Bennett’s vision, and praised him for earning the new nominations at this stage in his musical career.

“This album happened because it was Tony’s idea and I made him a promise that we would make it and we did. At 95 years old, he has more nominations than ever, I’m so honored to be his companion in music and his friend. Thank you to the public for loving us, we surely love each other, and you,” she concluded. “Believe in love and partnership, even with 60 years between us, and Alzheimer’s, there is nothing like the magic of music. I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not?”

Love for Sale debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart shortly after its release and entered at the No. 1 spot on the both Traditional Jazz Albums and overall Jazz Albums charts dated Oct. 16. See Gaga’s post below.