Lady Gaga Helped a Photographer Who Stumbled on the Oscars Red Carpet: Watch

Lady Gaga was full of surprises when she appeared at the 2023 Oscars, delivering an unexpected performance and offering a helping hand to an unfortunate photographer.

Proving her Mother Monster instincts are strong, Gaga was first to the scene when, while walking the red carpet, a photog appeared to take a tumble.

Footage shared by Access Hollywood shows the “Poker Face” star taking a sharp left turn for the guest, then heading over to check on his condition. After exchanging some words, Gaga appears to give the man a clean bill of health, adjusts her game face and rejoins the party.

It was just another moment in a big day for Gaga, who wasn’t initially expected to a big part of the Oscars, where her song “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for best original song.

Earlier, Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss stated that Gaga would not be performing, due to the demands of her co-starring role in the Joker: Folie à Deux, which is currently shooting.

Surprise! Gaga did hit the stage for a stripped-down rendition of the action-film anthem.

“I wrote this song with my friend BloodPop for the film Top Gun: Maverick in my studio basement,” she said at the top of her performance. “It’s deeply personal for me, and I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life, and we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us, in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside.”

There was another surprise to come when the award went to “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, with music by M. M. Keeravani and lyrics by Chandrabose.

Gaga previously won the Oscar for best original song at the 2019 Academy Awards, for her Hot 100-topping Bradley Cooper duet “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Watch Gaga’s red carpet assist below.