Lady Gaga Debuts Chromatica Ball Tour Footage in New Ad for Migraine Drug

Lady Gaga has partnered with Pfizer for a new commercial in an effort to raise migraine awareness, the pharmaceutical company announced this week.

Their partnership is in recognition of this year’s “Educate Yourself, Educate Others” theme of June’s Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. Often misunderstood as an especially intense headache, migraine is a debilitating and recurrent neurological disease that, according to one study, is also considered the second-most disabling condition in the world.

A 13-time Grammy-winner, Gaga was first diagnosed with migraines when she was just 14-years-old.

“My experience with migraines was debilitating. I would be in bed for days with tremendous pain in my head, behind my eyes, and all throughout my face,” the pop star told Pfizer. “I couldn’t read or have any lights on, and I needed to be alone in a quiet room for hours that could lead to days until the pain subsided.”

No stranger to being vulnerable with her fans, Gaga has regularly been transparent about her various health issues. In 2013, she opened up about the hip injury that cut her Born This Way Ball tour short.

In a new ad in support of the Pfizer collaboration, the singer/actress unveils some of the first professional footage of her Chromatica Ball tour, which wrapped in September. “I know what it’s like to perform through pain,” Gaga sympathized in a voice-over before launching into promotion for Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT medication.

Last year, Gaga packed out stadiums across Europe, Asia, and North America as she toured in support of Chromatica, her sixth studio album which spawned hit singles like “Stupid Love” and the Grammy-winning Hot 100 No. 1 smash “Rain On Me” (with Ariana Grande).

Lady Gaga has earned five No. 1 singles on the Hot 100 from 17 top ten entries. On the Billboard 200, the Golden Globe-winning actress has notched six chart-toppers dating back to 2011’s Born This Way.