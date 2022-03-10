Lady Gaga & Her Mom Are Launching a Free Online Mental Health Course

Cynthia Germanotta and Lady Gaga attend The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 8, 2019 in New York City.

Lady Gaga is continuing to advocate for mental health support.

The star’s Born This Way Foundation teamed up with Canadian mental health charity Jack.org to launch a free online mental health course, called the Be There Certificate, aiming to help youth support each other in a safe and kind way, according to People. The course is available here in English, Spanish and French.

“I hear from young people around the world every day that need the validation, affirmation, and support the Be There Certificate offers,” Gaga told the publication. “Sharing this resource with each of those young people and the world means everything to me and I share it as a way to remind myself and everyone else that we each have a role to play in being there for each other.”

Gaga’s mom, Cynthia Germanotta, the co-founder and president of the Born This Way Foundation, agreed. “We work to promote the mental health and wellness of young people by: making kindness cool; validating the emotions of young people; and eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health.”

“The Be There Certificate is an important and urgently needed mental health resource young people everywhere can utilize to safely support their peers to build a kinder and braver world,” she added.

Gaga also took to Instagram on Wednesday (Mar. 9) to share the news of the online course, explaining the “five golden rules on how to safely be there for someone” — including “say what you see,” “Show you care, hear them out, know your role and connect to help

See her post here, and sign up for the Be There Certificate here.