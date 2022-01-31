Lady Gaga Is Bringing Back Her Jazz & Piano Las Vegas Residency This Spring: See the Dates

After releasing a Grammy-nominated album (Love for Sale with Tony Bennett) and earning a best actress award from the New York Film Critics Circle (for House of Gucci) in 2021, Lady Gaga is ready to get back to live performing in 2022.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 31), Gaga announced that her Jazz & Piano residency at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live in Las Vegas will be returning for more dates in spring 2022. Tickets for the nine new shows, kicking off on Thursday, April 14, will go on sale to the public starting Friday, Feb. 4, while members of the star’s official Little Monsters fan community will get early access to tickets starting Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. PT.

The new set of shows, which “celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook” according to a press release, will see Gaga performing the songs featured on her 2021 duets album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale, to her repertoire. The album, which reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200, has since been nominated for six Grammy awards, including record of the year and album of year.

Gaga introduced Jazz & Piano in January 2019 alongside her critically-acclaimed Enigma residency which began in December 2018. Both shows were scheduled to continue in spring 2020, but were subsequently canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaga returned to her Jazz & Piano show in October 2021 for a nine-date stint, shortly after the release of Love For Sale.

As of late, Gaga has been the subject of awards season buzz for her starring role as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. For her performance, Gaga has already received nominations for a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, in additional to winning the aforementioned award from the New York Film Critics Circle.

Lady Gaga’s Jazz & Piano shows will take place on April 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28 and 30, and May 1, 2021. Tickets go on sale February 4 at 10 a.m. PT — click here for more details.