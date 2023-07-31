Lady Gaga Bringing ‘Jazz & Piano’ Show Back to Las Vegas For Summer/Fall 2023 Residency Run

Lady Gaga is rebooting her Jazz & Piano residency show at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The singer announced on Monday morning (July 31) that the show will be back for 12 dates between Aug. 31 and Oct. 5.

Gaga launched Jazz & Piano in January 2019, playing shows interchangeably with her more elaborate pop-oriented Enigma show. The stripped-down show — whose set list veered between such Great American songbook selections such as “Luck Be a Lady,” “Mambo Italiano,” “La Vie En Rose” and “Fly Me to the Moon” with jazzy versions of “Bad Romance,” “Paparazzi” and “Born This Way” — continued into May 2022.

Little Monsters can sign up now for a pre-sale here for the upcoming gigs that kicks off on Tuesday (Aug. 1). The general on-sale will begin on Friday (Aug. 4) at 1 p.m. ET.

The step back into the jazz spotlight will come less than a month after the passing of Gaga’s friend and musical mentor, Tony Bennett. Over the weekend, Gaga paid loving tribute to Bennett, who died on July 21 at age 96 of undisclosed causes.

“I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together,” Gaga wrote alongside an Instagram photo of Bennett giving her a warm hug. “With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasnt an act. Our relationship was very real.”

Gaga performed with Bennett at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 during two “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” shows that marked the legendary crooner’s last live performances. The singer first teamed up with her musical hero on “The Lady Is a Tramp” from Bennett’s Duets II album. Gaga and Bennett also recorded two full-length jazz standards albums together, 2014’s Cheek to Cheek and 2021’s Love for Sale.

Watch the Jazz & Piano teaser video below.