Lady Gaga Offers a Tiny Taste of Her ‘Top Gun’ Ballad ‘Hold My Hand’: Listen

Lady Gaga‘s fans are feeling the need for speed when it comes to the singer releasing her new single. Lucky for them, Gaga is ready to show off just a little bit of what they can expect.

In an Instagram post on Friday (April 29), Gaga shared a 10-second snippet of her new song “Hold My Hand,” which is set to appear in the hotly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick. The clip, which was accompanied by a black-and-white video of Gaga sitting under the wing of a prop plane labeled “LG,” includes some massive drum kicks, violins, and Gaga’s voice singing the words “I won’t let go ’til the end.”

The clip comes just after Gaga officially revealed that the rumors about her working on a song for the film are true. Taking to her social media accounts, the star shared a lengthy note, saying that she had been working on the track for “years,” and that she was excited for fans to finally hear it.

“I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you.”

Gaga’s confirmation came after a series of tweets, which fans quickly discerned as lyrics to the song. Gaga posted various phrases like “Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey,” and “I see that you’re bleeding, you don’t need to show me again.”

“Hold My Hand” will be released everywhere on Tuesday (May 3). Check out the 10-second clip of the song below: