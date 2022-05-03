Lady Gaga Soars With ‘Hold My Hand’ From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soundtrack

Lady Gaga attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London.

Lady Gaga is heading back to the big screen, this time with “Hold My Hand,” the soundtrack to the long-overdue Top Gun sequel.

Arriving at midnight, “Hold My Hand” is an original piece for Top Gun: Maverick, the followup to Tom Cruise’s ‘80s action classic, and it’s featured throughout the flick, according to reps.

The new single was produced by Gaga and BloodPop, with additional production by Benjamin Rice, while the motion picture version features additional production and score by “Axel F” creator Harold Faltermeyer alongside Hans Zimmer, the legendary composer for the screen.

“Hold My Hand” is a “love letter to the world during and after a very hard time,” explains Gaga in a statement. “I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”

Explore Explore Lady Gaga See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

It’s a dramatic ballad with a closer lineage to Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away” than Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone”.

“Hold My Hand” sees Gaga return to writing and producing original music for film following 2018’s A Star is Born, the soundtrack for which earned an Academy Award, four Grammys, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and Critics’ Choice Award.

Gaga shone in that film, as star on the rise Ally, and later in House of Gucci, playing Patrizia Gucci, a matriarch on a downward spiral.

When she penned the Top Gun number, Gaga explains, “I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours,” she continues in a recent Instagram post.

“I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes,” Gaga wrote in a recent Instagram post.

Gaga tied it all together with another Instagram post, a cuddly moment with Cruise that she shared ahead of the new single.

Top Gun: Maverick premiered last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and is set to rollout at theaters from May 26 via Paramount Pictures.

Stream “Hold My Hand” below.