Lady Gaga Is the Female ‘Maverick’ in Stirring ‘Hold My Hand’ Music Video Teaser

Lady Gaga unveiled the teaser for her official “Hold My Hand” music video on Thursday (May 5), just weeks before the song is scheduled to appear on the soundtrack to the long-overdue Top Gun sequel.

In the short preview clip, Gaga gives Tom Cruise’s Maverick a run for his money, as she’s seen walking along a smokey plane runway in aviator sunglasses and a green bomber jacket over a flowing gown. She then looks out at the scenery, standing on top of a grand piano as her dress’ trail flows in the wind.

In the caption, Gaga revealed that the video will be released at 9 a.m. PT on Friday (May 6), and that the clip is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick.

She also added a little fun fact: “The original Top Gun came out in 1986, the year I was born.”

“Hold My Hand,” which Gaga released earlier this week, is a “love letter to the world during and after a very hard time,” the star said in a statement. “I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”

“Hold My Hand” sees Gaga return to writing and producing original music for film following 2018’s A Star is Born, the soundtrack for which earned an Academy Award, four Grammys, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and Critics’ Choice Award.

Top Gun: Maverick premiered last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and is set to rollout at theaters starting on May 27 via Paramount Pictures. See movie tickets via Fandango here.