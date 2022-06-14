×
Lady Gaga Tipped to Play Harley Quinn In ‘Joker 2,’ Little Monsters Can’t Handle It

"Joker 2" was trending into the small hours as Gaga fans hit social media to share their thoughts and reaction.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends The Fashion Awards 2016 on December 5, 2016 in London. Stuart C. Wilson/GI

Lady Gaga is already a superhero, just ask any of her Little Monsters.

If the “Poker Face” star does indeed come on board to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2, it would simply seal the deal.

On Monday (June 13), The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Gaga was in early talks to play the ever-so-unhinged Quinn in a musical sequel to Joker, with Joaquin Phoenix in discussions on a return in the lead role.

None of this is confirmed, though stranger things have happened. Joker was a hit, becoming the first R-rated film to pass $1 billion at the box office, while Gaga has an impressive and growing collection of cinematic roles, including central, starring performances in House of Gucci and A Star Is Born.

Sources tell THR that “Warners has yet to close a deal with the actor, with the two sides deep into it.”

Though it’s early days, that hasn’t stopped Mother Monster’s fans from wishfully thinking their hero into the role.

Joker 2 was trending into the small hours as Gaga’s supporters hit social media to share their thoughts and reaction.

See below.

