Lady Gaga Tipped to Play Harley Quinn In ‘Joker 2,’ Little Monsters Can’t Handle It

Lady Gaga is already a superhero, just ask any of her Little Monsters.

If the “Poker Face” star does indeed come on board to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2, it would simply seal the deal.

On Monday (June 13), The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Gaga was in early talks to play the ever-so-unhinged Quinn in a musical sequel to Joker, with Joaquin Phoenix in discussions on a return in the lead role.

None of this is confirmed, though stranger things have happened. Joker was a hit, becoming the first R-rated film to pass $1 billion at the box office, while Gaga has an impressive and growing collection of cinematic roles, including central, starring performances in House of Gucci and A Star Is Born.

Sources tell THR that “Warners has yet to close a deal with the actor, with the two sides deep into it.”

Though it’s early days, that hasn’t stopped Mother Monster’s fans from wishfully thinking their hero into the role.

Joker 2 was trending into the small hours as Gaga’s supporters hit social media to share their thoughts and reaction.

See below.

Lady Gaga’s first day on the set of Joker 2: pic.twitter.com/dE7WqG2BP8 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) June 14, 2022

The fact that Lady Gaga’s filmography could look like this is INSANE 😭 pic.twitter.com/FQlHD7kqfE — Ben (@sourbenji) June 14, 2022

when gaga gets the role for joker 2 i’ll finally be able to FULLY hear her new york accent, SO TRUEEE.



this skit was more NY italian but u get the vibes… pic.twitter.com/b7koHg1RPl — sky🍃(got s worded) (@dolcesky1) June 13, 2022

this Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, abso-f*cking-lutely pic.twitter.com/bQuOnVBbBc — gaga  (@thegagasource_) June 14, 2022