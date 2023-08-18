Lady Gaga Celebrates 15 Years of ‘The Fame’ With Translucent Blue Vinyl Release

Celebrations are in order for Lady Gaga, as her debut album The Fame, turned 15 years old on Saturday (Aug. 19). To celebrate the occasion, the pop star — who formally launched her pop career with the record and became one of the genre’s most formidable forces following its arrival in 2008 — released a translucent blue anniversary version of the album, available now for purchase on her web store.

Explore Explore Lady Gaga See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The anniversary reissue consists of a double LP the original 15 songs featured on the record, including the album’s four hit singles: “Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis),” “LoveGame,” “Paparazzi,” “Poker Face,” “Eh, Eh (Nothing Else I Can Say),” “Beautiful, Dirty, Rich,” “The Fame,” “Money Honey,” “Starstruck (feat. Space Cowboy & Flo Rida),” “Boys Boys Boys,” “Paper Gangsta” “Brown Eyes,” “I Like It Rough,” “Summerboy” and “Disco Heaven.” The album is currently available for pre-order from Gaga’s official merch store.

In addition to the translucent blue anniversary vinyl, Gaga also dropped several new apparel items to commemorate the fame’s 15th anniversary with several tees, sweatshirts, hoodies and more.

The Fame peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and produced the first of Gaga’s top 10 singles — “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, spending 49 and 40 weeks respectively on the charts. “Love Game” and “Paparazzi” peaked at Nos. 5 and 6 respectively, with the former spending 22 weeks and the latter 27 weeks on the chart. The Fame has since gone six times platinum, earned five Grammy nominations, including for album of the year (it took home Best Electronic/Dance Album) and is considered one of the greatest pop debut albums.