Lady Gaga Celebrates Chromatica Ball One-Year Anniversary Wearing BLACKPINK T-Shirt

As Little Monsters await Lady Gaga’s upcoming projects, including Joker: Folie à Deux, Mother Monster took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 18) to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Chromatica Ball — her 2022 world tour in support of Chromatica, her sixth studio album.

“I’m truly celebrating one whole year since we launched The Chromatica Ball,” the “Shallow” singer wrote in an Instagram caption. “I’m so blessed to have family and friends that support me, and fans all over the world who showed up to witness our show LIVE or cheer us on from home.”

Originally conceived as a six-date limited tour, the Chromatica Ball morphed into Gaga’s first all-stadium tour across 20 dates and three continents, including North America, Europe and Asia. The trek grossed $112.5 million.

In the post’s summery photo, Gaga dons a striking red lip, a chainlink necklace and a BLACKPINK T-shirt. The chart-topping K-pop girl group appeared on “Sour Candy,” a promotional single from Chromatica that peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2020, Chromatica debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 274,000 units sold. Two of the set’s singles reached the top five of the Hot 100: “Stupid Love” (No. 5) and the Grammy-winning, Ariana Grande-assisted “Rain on Me” (No. 1).

As the ever-evolving dynamic between fans and artists in live settings continues to dominate headlines, Gaga gushed, “There’s nothing like live performance. Singing, dancing, playing piano, wearing costumes that are high fashion and directing the show is a true joy for me. And there’s nothing quite like being on stage when the audience is finally in the stadium. That’s when the show becomes complete. Not until then.”

Last month, Gaga confirmed a film around the stadium tour, writing that she’s “been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit” and “can say for the first time in many years that [her] love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling.”

