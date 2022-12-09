Lady Gaga Goes Goth in ‘Bloody Wednesday’ Dance Video Inspired by ‘Bloody Mary’ TikTok Trend

Everyone’s doing the “Bloody Mary.” The viral TikTok dance sensation inspired by Wednesday star Jenny Ortega’s quirky moves that is set to the sanguineous 2011 Lady Gaga song has blown up so big that even Mother Monster couldn’t resist throwing her black veil into the ring.

“Bloody Wednesday,” Gaga dubbed her black and white TikTok response video, in which she quickly applies her gothy white makeup and fills out her eyebrows while slipping into leather Mary Janes, plaid knee socks, black shorts, a matching jacket and a black shirt with a frilly white front. And then she dances. Waving her hands behind her body while rocking an impassive look and then bopping them back and forth in front of her chest to the song’s sped-up, chipmunk-like vocals, Gaga goes full tragic teen.

Born This Way deep cut “Mary” went viral a few weeks ago when TikTokers began using it to soundtrack video recreations of Wednesday Addams’ (Ortega) standout dance scene in the hugely popular new Netflix series about the creepy, kooky family.

It’s not the first time Gaga has nodded to the trend. On Dec. 1, she tweeted, “Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉).” The singer’s tweet was a response to a cute message from the Wednesday Addams official Twitter account, expressing the fictional character’s approval of the “Bloody Mary” trend. “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary,” it read. “I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

Just two weeks after its debut, Wednesday is Netflix’s third most-watched English-language series of all time with more than 752 million hours viewed since its Nov. 23 premier.

Clips showcasing Ortega’s instantly lovable portrayal of the gothy teenage character quickly started circulating online after the series dropped, especially a scene in which she shows off her peculiar style of boogying at a school dance. Ortega actually choreographed the dance herself, later revealing on Twitter that she’d taken inspiration from several artists as well as old videos of goths getting down at dance clubs in the 1980s.

Though the dance sequence in Wednesday was actually set to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps, TikTok users started making fan edits with the scene using Gaga’s “Bloody Mary,” some of them dressing up in black and doing their hair to match Ortega’s school dance look in Wednesday.

Ortega recently revealed that she was feeling super ooky while filming the scene. In fact, she said that she was sick with COVID-19 during the filming of the now-famous scene, which she choreographed.

