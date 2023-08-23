Watch La La Anthony Quiz Ciara, Kelly Rowland & Kim Kardashian on Beenie Man Lyrics

“Sim-simma, who got the keys to my Bimmer?” opens the chorus to Beenie Man’s 1997 hit “Who Am I.” Could you finish the lyrics based solely on “sim-simma”? On Tuesday, La La Anthony tested her famous friends’ lyrical knowledge via a video posted to Instagram.

Featuring celebrity pals like Kim Kardashian and Ciara, La La roped a slew of Hollywood stars into the aptly named “#SimSimmaChallenge.” The premise is simple: A person calls an unsuspecting friend, states the phrase “sim-simma,” and waits for the friend to correctly finish the rest of the phrase. Grammy winners Ciara and Kelly Rowland both aced the challenge, as did Yung Miami of City Girls and Vanessa Bryant.

On the other hand, Kardashian mumbled her way through the lyrics (which was good enough for La La), and La La’s own son, 16-year-old Kiyan, responded with a hilariously incredulous “Who’s that?!” Other notable appearances in the clip include Angie Beyincé, a songwriter and cousin to Beyoncé and Solange who mistakenly sang “Girls Dem Sugar” instead of “Who Am I,” and Christian Vazquez, La La’s brother who responded with a strong middle finger.

Beenie Man himself reposted Anthony’s video, commenting, “Keep the challenge going my peeps,” with a bunch of laughing emojis. The #SimSimmaChallenge has been gaining steam across social media for months, from “vibe checks” among public school teachers to celebrity FaceTime calls. The challenge owes its existence to Beenie Man’s “Who Am I,” which peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Who Am I” was originally released in 1997 on producer Jeremy Harding’s Playground riddim, before it appeared on Beenie’s Billboard 200-charting Many Moods of Moses (No. 151) the following year.

Watch La La Anthony’s #SimSimmaChallenge here: