Kylie Minogue Wishes Madonna a ‘Speedy Recovery’ After Recent Health Scare

Add Kylie Minogue to the list of people sending good vibes to Madonna amid the singer’s ongoing recovery from a “serious bacterial infection” that sent her to the ICU in June. In an interview with E! News, Minogue said she hopes that Madonna has a “speedy recovery” from the health scare, adding that she knows the rigors of touring and how being on the road can take a lot out of you.

“I feel for her. I feel for everyone touring, but especially women touring,” said Minogue, who recently announced a Las Vegas residency at the Venetian’s intimate Voltaire venue. “I think it’s just that bit more work for us and it is so taxing on you as a whole. I will definitely be getting my ticket and going to see Madonna when she gets back on the road.”

Minogue, whose 16th studio album, Tension, is due out on Sept. 22, also hinted in a recent interview that she would absolutely embrace a Madonna collaboration. “I would. Of course, I would!” she said about a potential collab between the two pop icons that fans have been trying to manifest for years. “She’s going on tour. I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing. The building would probably fall down. We’d need to send out warnings!”

Madonna’s health scare prompted the postponement of the singer’s career-spanning Celebration world tour, which will skip over planned North American dates this summer and instead launch with a European leg in the fall; at press time the rescheduled U.S. dates had not yet been announced.

As she continues to convalesce, Madonna, 64, was spotted — and shouted out— at Beyoncé’s show at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium last week in one of her first appearances since her hospitalization.