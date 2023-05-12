Kylie Minogue Reveals Release Date for New Album ‘Tension’

Kylie Minogue is back! The superstar revealed on Friday (May 12) that her highly-anticipated sixteenth album, Tension, will be out on September 22.

Minogue will be exploring her empowered, joyful side on the record, as is evident by the euphoric opening track “Padam Padam,” which will be the lead single released from the record. The track does not yet have a release date, but is “coming soon.”

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” Minogue said of the album in a press statement. “Unlike my last two albums, there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

The album is a follow-up to 2020’s Disco, which marked her first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Disco was also the Australian icon’s fifth top 10 on Top Dance/Electronic Albums (which originated in 2001), joining Aphrodite (No. 2), X (No. 4, 2008), Boombox: The Remix Album 2000-2008 (No. 10, 2009) and Kiss Me Once (No. 3, 2014).

See below for Minogue’s Tension album announcement on Instagram, as well as the full track list. Pre-order Tension here.

Padam Padam

Hold On To Now

Things We Do For Love

Tension

One More Time

You Still Get Me High

Hands

Green Light

Vegas High

10 Out Of 10

Story