Kygo and DNCE Hit the Disco in ‘Dancing Feet’ Video: Watch

Kygo and DNCE unveiled the music video for their new collaborative single “Dancing Feet” on Monday (Feb. 28).

In the ’70s-inspired clip directed by Johannes Lovund, the producer and the pop band play the hotel staff at The Palm Tree Resort, with Kygo and Joe Jonas paying particularly hospitable attention to a pair of female guests.

“‘Cause these dancing feet don’t cry to the rhythm, they cry for you/ And every Saturday night that you ain’t here, my tears are blue/ And these blinding lights, they shine so bright like we’re on the moon/ I don’t wanna dance another beat, no, unless it’s with you,” a long-haired Jonas growls on the infectious, horn-inflected chorus before he and Kygo play a rowdy game of mixed doubles with the girls as the beat drops.

Later in the visual, the duo shed their work uniforms to sneak into the hotel’s resident nightclub, where Jonas, in hot-pink sequins, challenges the Norwegian DJ to a battle on the dance floor as confetti rains down on the revelry.

While the funky track follows Kygo’s string of 2021 singles with X Ambassadors (“Undeniable”), Zoe Wees (“Love Me Now”) and James Gillespie (“Gone Are the Days”), as well as his 2020 collabs with both Tina Turner and the late Donna Summer on remakes of “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Hot Stuff,” it also marks the triumphant return of the Jonas-led pop act after going on hiatus back in 2018. In the interim, the singer reunited with his siblings for the Jonas Brothers‘ 2019 comeback album Happiness Begins and added DNCE’s biggest hit, “Cake By the Ocean,” to the setlist for the brothers’ subsequent concert tours.

Watch the music video for “Dancing Feet” below.