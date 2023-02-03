From Jisoo to G-Dragon, Which K-Pop Star Was Best-Dressed at 2023 Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week? Vote!

After Paris Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear shows brought members from BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT and more representing South Korea, the following week of haute couture shows did not disappoint with its K-pop star power.

Things began strong on Jan. 23 as BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo made her return to Paris Fashion Week to attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show. An ambassador for the fashion house since 2019, Jisoo channeled Hollywood icon Aubrey Hepburn with an elegant updo and bangs to accompany her sophisticated white dress. The starlet sat next to Christian Dior CEO Delphine Arnault at the show that included guests like Anna Wintour, Anya Taylor-Joy and Korean actor Lee Suhyeok.

That same Monday saw BTS’ Suga make his Fashion Week debut at the Valentino Couture Spring 2023 show, marking his first appearance supporting the Italian luxury fashion house since being named a brand ambassador this year. The star-studded show saw Suga stylishly draped in a flowy tan and peach suit, seated front row alongside the likes of Kylie Minogue, Sam Smith, Doja Cat and BTS’ “Dream Glow” collaborator Charli XCX.

PFW regular G-Dragon got a fun surprise at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show, where he reunited with Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton, whom he first met in 2015 for couture week in Paris. All eyes were on the BIGBANG leader with his chic layered suit at the Chanel show that also had Anna Wintour, Baz Luhrmann and Roger Federer in the front row.

Elsewhere, KARD‘s BM and K-R&B star GEMINI continued their tour of fashion week with stops at the Jean Paul Gaultier and Zadig & Voltaire shows, respectively, after being spotted at menswear shows.

See all the K-pop looks from Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 here and then vote for best dressed of couture week below.