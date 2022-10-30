K-Pop Events, New Music Releases Canceled & Postponed in Light of Seoul Halloween Stampede

Multiple K-pop-related events and new music releases have been canceled or postponed following a national tragedy in South Korea where more than 150 people, so far, have lost their lives in a crowd crush at Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood during Halloween weekend.

The New York Times reports that officials do not know what caused the disaster that’s left dozens killed and injured. South Korean president Yoon Sukyeol declared a period of national mourning following the incident through Saturday, Nov. 5.

Since the tragedy, the Korean-pop industry has announced several cancelations of scheduled events and postponements of upcoming music releases.

Artists including BTS, Roy Kim, fromis_9, Oh My Girl, Tomorrow X Together, Stray Kids, Park Jihoon, The Boyz, Yuju, DKZ, Wonho, ENHYPEN, StayC, aespa, P1Harmony, CRAVITY, EPEX, Kwon Eunbi, Kep1er and more have announced postponements or cancelations of planned content like TV appearances, fan events, live streams, video premieres, streaming parties, photo reveals and more. Many of it was related to Halloween.

The 2022 Busan One Asia Festival concert set for Oct. 30 and scheduled to include artists like Brave Girls, Golden Child, MAMAMOO, Pentagon, (G)I-DLE, AB6IX, WEi and LE SSERAFIM has been canceled.

SM Entertainment — the K-pop label and management home to artists like Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet, NCT and aespa — deleted all announcements regarding its “SMTOWN WONDERLAND 2022” Halloween party that was planned for Oct. 30 and would have featured a live stream and red carpet event to feature its artists in costume.

New music releases by K-pop stars have been postponed including: the new EP Loner by Yong Junhyung (originally set for a 6 p.m. local time release in Korea on Oct. 30); a new single “Stay With Me” by girl group IRRIS and new music from girl group CRAXY (both originally set for a 12 a.m. local time release in Korea on Oct. 31); the new EP titled Last Scene by Chen of boy band EXO (originally set for a 6 p.m. release in Korea on Oct. 31); the full-length album Villain : The End from boy band DRIPPIN (set for a 6 p.m. release in Korea on Nov. 1); the new cover EP by Jeong Eunji of girl group Apink (set for a 6 p.m. release in Korea on Nov. 2); the new EP titled Overload by K-pop-rock band Xdinary Heroes (set for a 6 p.m. release in Korea on Nov. 4).

Weekly live K-pop music program Inkigayo, which airs on South Korea’s public SBS channel, announced it has canceled its Oct. 30 broadcast. The Show, which airs on cable channel SBS M, also announced it has canceled its upcoming Nov. 1 broadcast.

YG Entertainment — the K-pop label and management home to artists like BIGBANG, WINNER, AKMU, BLACKPINK and TREASURE — shared that they have decided to temporarily postpone the promotion schedule and content release dates for their artists.

HYBE — the label and management home to artists like BTS, Tomorrow X Together, SEVENTEEN, Zico, and NewJeans — postponed its 2022 “HYBE BRIEFING WITH THE COMMUNITY” scheduled for 10 a.m. local time in Korea on Nov. 4.