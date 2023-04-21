Kim Petras Calls on Nicki Minaj for Club-Ready Collaboration ‘Alone’: Stream It Now

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj teamed up for the ultimate girl power collaboration, “Alone,” which dropped on Friday (April 21).

“Yeah! It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras!” the rapper opens the song over a sample of Alice Deejay’s 1998 club classic “Better Off Alone,” before the “Heart to Break” singer lets out her signature “Woo-ah!”

“Alone” follows Petras’ recent string of singles that includes 2022’s Max Martin-produced “If Jesus Was a Rockstar” and 2023’s “Brr,” which she performed at this year’s Billboard Women in Music ceremony before accepting the Chartbreaker Award with a heartfelt speech calling for bodily autonomy and “true equality” for women.

In February, the German pop princess made history as the the first transgender woman to win the best pop duo/group performance, thanks to her Sam Smith collaboration, “Unholy.”

Listen to Kim Petras’ “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj below.