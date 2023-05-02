×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj Serve All Kinds of ‘Main Character Energy’ in ‘Alone’ Video

The collab will be featured on the German pop princess' forthcoming major-label debut.

Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj "Alone"
Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj "Alone" Courtesy Photo

Call her Kim Petty! On Tuesday (May 2), Kim Petras unveiled the music video for “Alone,” her new single with Nicki Minaj.

In the clip, the German pop princess steps into a number of provocative roles, from a, err, clarinet enthusiast in a marching-band uniform to a hip-thrusting fitness lover who knows her way around an exercise ball to a full-blown naughty nurse as she sings, “I been tryna give it to you all night/ What’s it gonna take to getcha all alone?/ I just want you here by my side/ I don’t wanna be here, baby, on my own.”

Related

Kim Petras photographed by Vijat Mohindra Dec. 19, 2022 at Locus One Studio in Los Angeles.

Kim Petras Says Nicki Minaj’s Verse on ‘Alone’ ‘Changed My Life In So Many Ways…

Meanwhile, the queen of the Barbz pops up halfway through the visual to join forces with Petras in matching, all-black latex ensembles as she delivers her signature, swaggering guest verse. “It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras/ Main character syndrome, they extras/ We ain’t answerin’ questions/ Click on a bi— ‘fore she finish her sentence,” she raps over the track’s sample of Alice Deejay’s 1999 club classic “Better Off Alone.”

In a recent sit-down on Minaj’s Queen Radio, Petras gushed over collaborating with the Pink Friday star, calling their duet the “biggest thing in the world that could ever happen to anyone.”

“It doesn’t feel real still,” she added in an earlier interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I love her and I’m so inspired by her always, it’s crazy to me. I don’t know how she does it, but she’s just the greatest ever.”

Debuting at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated May 6, “Alone” has already become the trans pioneer’s second career entry on the chart following the success of “Unholy,” her Grammy-winning No. 1 smash with Sam Smith. It’s expected to be included on the tracklist for her upcoming major-label debut album out later this year.

Watch Petras and Minaj in the music video for “Alone” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad