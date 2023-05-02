Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj Serve All Kinds of ‘Main Character Energy’ in ‘Alone’ Video

Call her Kim Petty! On Tuesday (May 2), Kim Petras unveiled the music video for “Alone,” her new single with Nicki Minaj.

In the clip, the German pop princess steps into a number of provocative roles, from a, err, clarinet enthusiast in a marching-band uniform to a hip-thrusting fitness lover who knows her way around an exercise ball to a full-blown naughty nurse as she sings, “I been tryna give it to you all night/ What’s it gonna take to getcha all alone?/ I just want you here by my side/ I don’t wanna be here, baby, on my own.”

Meanwhile, the queen of the Barbz pops up halfway through the visual to join forces with Petras in matching, all-black latex ensembles as she delivers her signature, swaggering guest verse. “It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras/ Main character syndrome, they extras/ We ain’t answerin’ questions/ Click on a bi— ‘fore she finish her sentence,” she raps over the track’s sample of Alice Deejay’s 1999 club classic “Better Off Alone.”

In a recent sit-down on Minaj’s Queen Radio, Petras gushed over collaborating with the Pink Friday star, calling their duet the “biggest thing in the world that could ever happen to anyone.”

“It doesn’t feel real still,” she added in an earlier interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I love her and I’m so inspired by her always, it’s crazy to me. I don’t know how she does it, but she’s just the greatest ever.”

Debuting at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated May 6, “Alone” has already become the trans pioneer’s second career entry on the chart following the success of “Unholy,” her Grammy-winning No. 1 smash with Sam Smith. It’s expected to be included on the tracklist for her upcoming major-label debut album out later this year.

Watch Petras and Minaj in the music video for “Alone” below.