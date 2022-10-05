×
Kim Petras Announces New Single ‘If Jesus Was a Rockstar’

The track will follow "Unholy," the pop star's recent hit with Sam Smith.

Kim Petras
Kim Petras Devin Kasparian*

Woo-ah! Kim Petras took to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 4) to announce her forthcoming single “If Jesus Was a Rockstar.”

The LGBTQ+ icon in the making shared a look at the single’s cover art, which features her leaning seductively out the window of a yellow truck wearing a stars and stripes-inspired top and flashing her abs.

While Petras didn’t reveal an official release date for the song, a release from Republic Records teases that the single is “coming soon” and can be pre-saved by Bunheads on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Whenever it drops, “If Jesus Was a Rockstar” will arrive hot on the heels of “Unholy” the pop singer’s sinfully subversive collaboration with Sam Smith, which rocketed to No. 3 on the Hot 100 this week (chart dated Oct. 8) and gave Petras her first entry on the chart. In addition, “Unholy” also dethroned Blackpink‘s “Shut Down” as the No. 1 song on both Billboard Global charts.

“I’m dying. Thank you Sam Smith, thank you everyone who’s been here, like, for years at this point. And everyone who’s believed in me this entire time, like, thank you so much,” Petras said in a sweet Instagram Reel for Billboard upon learning the news. “I am so grateful. i’ve dreamt of this since I was a little tiny kid and it feels great, and I’m really proud of it. And like, holy s—, it’s so cool.”

Check out Petras’ single art for “If Jesus Was a Rockstar” below.

