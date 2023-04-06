Kim Petras Teases New Collab ‘Alone’ With Nicki Minaj: Find Out When It Drops

Woo-ah! Kim Petras is officially teaming up with Nicki Minaj for her forthcoming single “Alone.”

On Thursday (April 6), the sassy German pop princess used social media to announce the surprise collaboration, writing, “‘Alone’ feat. @nickiminaj out 4/21” on Instagram. In the accompanying video, Petras sits in an opulent room filled with art and a blazing fireplace and a baby pink rotary phone on the shiny oak table in front of her.

When the phone rings, she answers it only to lip-sync over Minaj’s voice, which pronounces, “Yeah! It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras!” over a sample of Alice Deejay’s 1998 club classic “Better Off Alone” before the “Heart to Break” singer lets out her signature “Woo-ah!”

“Alone” will be the Grammy winner’s latest release in a string of singles that includes 2022’s Max Martin-produced “If Jesus Was a Rockstar” and 2023’s “Brr” — the latter of which she performed at Billboard Women in Music in March before accepting this year’s Chartbreaker Award with a heartfelt speech calling for bodily autonomy and “true equality” for women.

“Women in pop music were my only friends in high school” she told Billboard in an exclusive interview ahead of the ceremony. “They were everything I wanted to be and [gave me] the strength I [needed] to transition and live my life authentically. They gave me the strength to be myself

Earlier this week, Petras’ smash collaboration with Sam Smith “Unholy” surpassed one billion streams on Spotify just months after it earned the trans singer her very first Grammy for best pop duo/group performance.

Watch Petras tease “Alone” below.