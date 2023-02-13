KEY Releases a ‘Killer’ Music Video for New Album

After KEY opened up to Billboard about the film and family references that made Gasoline his most personal and empowering album yet, the K-pop star returns with its deluxe version, Killer, that showcases another side of the SHINee member.

The title track single “Killer” sees KEY throwing it back to the ’80s with a workout-ready, synth-pop production soundtracking the guilt and self-conviction he needs to justify a harsh breakup. The accompanying video keeps somewhat in line with the throwback sound with KEY embracing similar elements to classic sci-fi action flicks like Tron and Blade Runner for cinematic scenes of the star riding through a city on a futuristic motorcycle. Meanwhile, the dance numbers in the visual feel classically KEY as he powers through interpretive dance moves to tell his story.

KEY also showed how the vintage inspirations come to life in Killer‘s album packaging, sharing on Instagram the video game and VHS–esque graphics that will instantly strike nostalgia in any ’80s or ’90s kid.

Alongside “Killer,” KEY’s repackaged record includes two other new songs including anthemic thumper “Heartless” and “Easy,” produced by KEY’s past collaborators LDN Noise who have been behind tracks like “Guilty Pleasure,” and SHINee singles “View” and “Married to the Music.”

Watch “Killer” below: