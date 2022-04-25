Kevin Garrett Celebrates Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ Anniversary With Acoustic ‘Pray You Catch Me’: Watch

Kevin Garrett took to social media on Monday (April 25) to celebrate the six-year anniversary of Beyoncé‘s Lemonade with an acoustic take on “Pray You Catch Me.”

“6 years of Lemonade, forever honored to have been a part of this album. thanks to Beyoncé for letting me in x,” the singer/songwriter captioned the black-and-white video, which features him strumming the guitar along to his stunning vocals as he runs through the song’s first verse.

More than half a decade on, some fans may not know that Garrett actually co-wrote the 2016 album opener — which glides along on tense themes of infidelity, suspicion and paranoia — alongside Queen Bey and James Blake, and is also credited as a producer on the track.

Everyone from Diplo, Father John Misty and Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Keonig to Mike Will Made-It, Swae Lee and Jack White can be found throughout the album’s liner notes, with the first trio alone listed alongside MNEK, Soulja Boy and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs as three of the 15 co-writers on “Hold Up.” (The reggae-tinged track samples “Can’t Get Used to Losing You” by Andy Williams and interpolates both the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Maps” and Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On,” hence the long list of contributors.)

Upon its release, Lemonade earned Beyoncé her sixth consecutive No. 1 album as well as nine nominations at the 2017 Grammy Awards, including album of the year, song of the year and record of the year (both for “Formation”), and best pop solo performance (for “Hold Up.”) However, she ultimately lost the night’s top awards to Adele’s 25 and its smash single “Hello.”

Since being recruited for Lemonade, Garrett has released his 2019 debut studio album Hoax as well as two EPs, 2017’s False Hope and 2020’s Made Up Lost Time.

For her part, Bey has yet to publicly mark the anniversary of her landmark visual album, though earlier this week she invested in French ready-to-wear brand Destree along with the likes of Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba and Giselle Bündchen.

Watch Garrett’s stellar take on “Pray You Catch Me” below.